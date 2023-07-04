Brussels hopes for active role of Madrid in EU assistance to Ukraine – European Commission president

Spain is becoming chair of the Council of the European Union at a moment when the European Union intends to double its efforts to support Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"This includes reliable and regular financial support. Therefore we have put forward a new facility for Ukraine as part of our proposal the revised EU budget. It's about 50 billion euros until 2027 for [Ukrainian] budget and repair. We are very much counting on the Spanish government support for our proposal on the [Multiannual Financial Framework] MFF revision by the end of the year," she told a press conference in Madrid on Monday.

The European Commission traditionally visited Spain, which became chair of the Council of the European Union on July 1.

"This funding will also support Ukraine's reform efforts. Ukraine is working hard to progress on the EU path [...] The commission will present the progress on enlargement, and the Spanish presidency will have to steer very skillfully these very important discussions on Ukraine's accession path in the fall," von der Leyen said.

She also stated all other tracks for the purpose of supporting Ukraine, mentioning the sanctions pressure on Russia, prevention of bypassing the sanctions, and military assistance.

"We have been delivering military equipment to Ukraine. We have been stepping up efforts to jointly procure for urgent supplies. Now we need the Spanish presidency to secure swift political agreement on the so-called Act in Support of Ammunition Production [...] so that we deliver more ammunition to Ukraine and at the same time replenish our own stocks," she said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also started with Ukraine when he announced the main priorities of his country's chairmanship of the Council of the European Union.

"The first challenge is the present and future of Ukraine. During our chairmanship, we will continue defending Ukraine in all areas: political, financial, military, and humanitarian. And we will continue supporting Ukraine on its path to enter the EU," Sanchez said.