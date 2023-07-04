Facts

12:42 04.07.2023

Brussels hopes for active role of Madrid in EU assistance to Ukraine – European Commission president

2 min read
Brussels hopes for active role of Madrid in EU assistance to Ukraine – European Commission president

 Spain is becoming chair of the Council of the European Union at a moment when the European Union intends to double its efforts to support Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"This includes reliable and regular financial support. Therefore we have put forward a new facility for Ukraine as part of our proposal the revised EU budget. It's about 50 billion euros until 2027 for [Ukrainian] budget and repair. We are very much counting on the Spanish government support for our proposal on the [Multiannual Financial Framework] MFF revision by the end of the year," she told a press conference in Madrid on Monday.

The European Commission traditionally visited Spain, which became chair of the Council of the European Union on July 1.

"This funding will also support Ukraine's reform efforts. Ukraine is working hard to progress on the EU path [...] The commission will present the progress on enlargement, and the Spanish presidency will have to steer very skillfully these very important discussions on Ukraine's accession path in the fall," von der Leyen said.

She also stated all other tracks for the purpose of supporting Ukraine, mentioning the sanctions pressure on Russia, prevention of bypassing the sanctions, and military assistance.

"We have been delivering military equipment to Ukraine. We have been stepping up efforts to jointly procure for urgent supplies. Now we need the Spanish presidency to secure swift political agreement on the so-called Act in Support of Ammunition Production [...] so that we deliver more ammunition to Ukraine and at the same time replenish our own stocks," she said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also started with Ukraine when he announced the main priorities of his country's chairmanship of the Council of the European Union.

"The first challenge is the present and future of Ukraine. During our chairmanship, we will continue defending Ukraine in all areas: political, financial, military, and humanitarian. And we will continue supporting Ukraine on its path to enter the EU," Sanchez said.

Tags: #eu #leyen

MORE ABOUT

21:09 30.06.2023
European Council pledges support for Moldova, Georgia on European path

European Council pledges support for Moldova, Georgia on European path

16:12 29.06.2023
Nauseda: December could be good time to announce start of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

Nauseda: December could be good time to announce start of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

19:56 26.06.2023
Borrell: We will continue to support Ukraine more than ever

Borrell: We will continue to support Ukraine more than ever

19:06 26.06.2023
EC agrees to allocate EUR 100 mln in aid to front-line countries affected by influx of Ukrainian grain

EC agrees to allocate EUR 100 mln in aid to front-line countries affected by influx of Ukrainian grain

12:49 23.06.2023
EU states that Ukraine has made significant progress as candidate country towards fulfilling conditions necessary for start of membership negotiations

EU states that Ukraine has made significant progress as candidate country towards fulfilling conditions necessary for start of membership negotiations

16:32 21.06.2023
Ukraine to prepare medium-term reconstruction plan – EC Vice President

Ukraine to prepare medium-term reconstruction plan – EC Vice President

16:25 21.06.2023
EU ambassadors agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia

EU ambassadors agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia

14:47 20.06.2023
European Commission proposes to reserve EUR 50 bln in EU budget for Ukraine for next four years – von der Leyen

European Commission proposes to reserve EUR 50 bln in EU budget for Ukraine for next four years – von der Leyen

11:53 20.06.2023
EU continues to reduce its dependence on Russian gas - European energy commissioner

EU continues to reduce its dependence on Russian gas - European energy commissioner

14:44 14.06.2023
EU provides Ukraine with mobile water treatment plants to help victims of dam explosion in Nova Kakhovka

EU provides Ukraine with mobile water treatment plants to help victims of dam explosion in Nova Kakhovka

AD

HOT NEWS

Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine invited to return to Tbilisi for consultations on resolving situation with Saakashvili – MFA

AFU kills 770 invaders – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian troops successful in offensive in Bakhmut direction – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders concentrate about 180,000 of their soldiers in east – Cherevaty

Zelenskyy: Anti–aircraft troops of Ukraine shoot down more than 3,000 targets during war

LATEST

Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine invited to return to Tbilisi for consultations on resolving situation with Saakashvili – MFA

AFU kills 770 invaders – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian troops successful in offensive in Bakhmut direction – AFU General Staff

Russia announces new attack by Ukrainian drones in New Moscow, Moscow region

Russian invaders concentrate about 180,000 of their soldiers in east – Cherevaty

Zelenskyy expects ‘security certainty’ from NATO summit

Zelenskyy: Anti–aircraft troops of Ukraine shoot down more than 3,000 targets during war

Death toll in Sumy due to drone attacks increases to three – mayor

Zelenskyy, Scholz coordinate positions on eve of NATO Summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy urges Georgia to transfer Saakashvili to Ukraine, orders MFA to express protest

AD
AD
AD
AD