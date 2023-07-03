Facts

18:03 03.07.2023

Zaluzhny, Shaptala, Energoatom president and Rivne NPP head discuss exchange of info between army, power engineers

1 min read
Zaluzhny, Shaptala, Energoatom president and Rivne NPP head discuss exchange of info between army, power engineers

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Valeriy Zaluzhny, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant-General Serhiy Shaptala, together with President of Energoatom Petro Kotin and Director of the Rivne NPP Pavlo Kovtoniuk, worked out the issues of information exchange between the army and power engineers to plan probable scenarios for the development of events at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

"The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, and the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant-General Serhiy Shaptala, together with the President of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, and the Director of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant, Pavlo Kovtoniuk, worked out the issues of information exchange between the army and power engineers in order to analyze, plan and predict possible scenarios for the development of events at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. We agreed on close cooperation in order to take timely measures to respond to certain situations," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a message on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #npp #energoatom #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

09:57 30.06.2023
AFU eliminates 560 occupiers – General Staff

AFU eliminates 560 occupiers – General Staff

20:30 28.06.2023
General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carry out 17 strikes on enemy over day

General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carry out 17 strikes on enemy over day

19:58 28.06.2023
General Staff: Invaders bury dead from explosion of Kakhovka HPP dam in mass graves to hide real number of victims

General Staff: Invaders bury dead from explosion of Kakhovka HPP dam in mass graves to hide real number of victims

10:24 27.06.2023
AFU eliminates 590 invaders over day – General Staff

AFU eliminates 590 invaders over day – General Staff

20:00 21.06.2023
Ukrainian aviation hit 12 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation hit 12 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

18:37 21.06.2023
Ukrainian units shoot down Russian helicopter – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian units shoot down Russian helicopter – AFU General Staff

11:40 20.06.2023
Heavy fighting underway in Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka directions, 45 military clashes recorded over day – AFU General Staff

Heavy fighting underway in Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka directions, 45 military clashes recorded over day – AFU General Staff

09:55 20.06.2023
AFU eliminates more than 1,000 occupiers, 23 artillery systems, eight tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 10 UAVs, a helicopter, two air defense systems, three enemy cruise missiles over day

AFU eliminates more than 1,000 occupiers, 23 artillery systems, eight tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 10 UAVs, a helicopter, two air defense systems, three enemy cruise missiles over day

20:33 19.06.2023
Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

19:54 19.06.2023
Ukrainian aviation carry out 15 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation carry out 15 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Scholz coordinate positions on eve of NATO Summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy urges Georgia to transfer Saakashvili to Ukraine, orders MFA to express protest

Mourning announced in Sumy on Tuesday

Ukraine to receive several dozens of Leopard 1 tanks from Germany, Denmark in coming weeks – Pistorius

Head of NATO Military Committee Bauer positively assesses AFU counteroffensive

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Scholz coordinate positions on eve of NATO Summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy urges Georgia to transfer Saakashvili to Ukraine, orders MFA to express protest

Syrsky: Ukrainian defenders advance on flanks, effectively destroy Russian forces in Bakhmut direction

Mourning announced in Sumy on Tuesday

ICPA to develop common strategy of prosecution of Russia's crime of aggression – ICC Prosecutor

Ukraine to receive several dozens of Leopard 1 tanks from Germany, Denmark in coming weeks – Pistorius

Maliar: AFU destroying high-priority enemy target every 70 minutes

Head of NATO Military Committee Bauer positively assesses AFU counteroffensive

Two people killed, 19 wounded, four of them remain in hospitals due to drone attack on Sumy – Regional Administration

Eurojust head on ICPA operation: Much evidence should be proved as Russia’s aggression, to be linked to its leadership

AD
AD
AD
AD