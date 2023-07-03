Zaluzhny, Shaptala, Energoatom president and Rivne NPP head discuss exchange of info between army, power engineers

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Valeriy Zaluzhny, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant-General Serhiy Shaptala, together with President of Energoatom Petro Kotin and Director of the Rivne NPP Pavlo Kovtoniuk, worked out the issues of information exchange between the army and power engineers to plan probable scenarios for the development of events at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

"The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, and the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant-General Serhiy Shaptala, together with the President of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, and the Director of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant, Pavlo Kovtoniuk, worked out the issues of information exchange between the army and power engineers in order to analyze, plan and predict possible scenarios for the development of events at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. We agreed on close cooperation in order to take timely measures to respond to certain situations," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a message on the Telegram channel.