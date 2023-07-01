Facts

13:12 01.07.2023

Spanish PM speaks in Rada

1 min read
Spanish PM speaks in Rada

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez spoke at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Saturday, said Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction.

"Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez spoke in the Parliament today [on July 1]," the MP wrote on the Telegram channel.

Zhelezniak recalled that this is the second visit and speech of Sanchez in the Ukrainian parliament: "Last time he was with us on February 23 of this year."

At the same time, Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of the European Solidarity faction, clarified that the Spanish Prime Minister began his speech on Saturday with the words: "Ukraine will win this war!"

"It is important, as I have already written, that Madrid begins its six-month presidency of the EU today. And it is with a visit to Ukraine that it begins. This is a powerful signal of support. Spain will support us until Ukraine regains sovereignty and peace comes to our country," the parliamentarian added.

Tags: #rada #sanchez

MORE ABOUT

11:31 01.07.2023
Sanchez in Kyiv: I’d like first act of Spanish presidency of EU Council to be in Ukraine together with Zelenskyy

Sanchez in Kyiv: I’d like first act of Spanish presidency of EU Council to be in Ukraine together with Zelenskyy

19:14 30.06.2023
Rada adopts at final reading bill on green transformation of power system with introduction of mechanism for guaranteeing origin of electricity

Rada adopts at final reading bill on green transformation of power system with introduction of mechanism for guaranteeing origin of electricity

20:25 30.05.2023
Rada amends law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

Rada amends law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

16:42 29.05.2023
Rada adopts at first reading bill on abolition of 2% 'simplification' from program with IMF

Rada adopts at first reading bill on abolition of 2% 'simplification' from program with IMF

16:38 29.05.2023
Verkhovna Rada backs introduction of sanctions against Iran for 50 years – MP

Verkhovna Rada backs introduction of sanctions against Iran for 50 years – MP

19:31 02.05.2023
Rada intends to amend law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

Rada intends to amend law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

16:53 02.05.2023
Rada defines Russia’s political regime as ruscism

Rada defines Russia’s political regime as ruscism

16:09 02.05.2023
Rada extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine until Aug 18 – MP

Rada extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine until Aug 18 – MP

19:34 10.04.2023
Rada intends to include history of Ukraine, foreign language in final certification for general secondary education

Rada intends to include history of Ukraine, foreign language in final certification for general secondary education

16:19 10.04.2023
Rada appeals to NATO member states to support Ukraine's accession to Alliance

Rada appeals to NATO member states to support Ukraine's accession to Alliance

AD

HOT NEWS

Spain to additionally allocate EUR 55 mln for Ukraine – Sanchez

Incident at Zaporizhia NPP can be used by Russia to stop Ukrainian counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy doesn’t understand reasons for delay in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

AFU counteroffensive to be long, ‘very bloody’ – Milley

Ukraine imposes sanctions on more than 190 individuals, 291 legal entities, incl against Georgian Airways, its owner

LATEST

Spain supports creation of Ukraine-NATO Council as platform for expanding cooperation – Zelenskyy-Sanchez joint declaration

Spain to additionally allocate EUR 55 mln for Ukraine – Sanchez

Incident at Zaporizhia NPP can be used by Russia to stop Ukrainian counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy doesn’t understand reasons for delay in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Zelenskyy signs law on use of right-hand drive cars during war

Juvenile prosecutors: 494 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression

AFU counteroffensive to be long, ‘very bloody’ – Milley

Ukraine imposes sanctions on more than 190 individuals, 291 legal entities, incl against Georgian Airways, its owner

AFU eliminates 530 occupiers – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on strengthening responsibility for corruption in courts

AD
AD
AD
AD