Spanish PM speaks in Rada

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez spoke at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Saturday, said Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction.

"Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez spoke in the Parliament today [on July 1]," the MP wrote on the Telegram channel.

Zhelezniak recalled that this is the second visit and speech of Sanchez in the Ukrainian parliament: "Last time he was with us on February 23 of this year."

At the same time, Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of the European Solidarity faction, clarified that the Spanish Prime Minister began his speech on Saturday with the words: "Ukraine will win this war!"

"It is important, as I have already written, that Madrid begins its six-month presidency of the EU today. And it is with a visit to Ukraine that it begins. This is a powerful signal of support. Spain will support us until Ukraine regains sovereignty and peace comes to our country," the parliamentarian added.