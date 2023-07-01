Ukraine imposes sanctions on more than 190 individuals, 291 legal entities, incl against Georgian Airways, its owner

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy by his decree put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of July 1, 2023 "On the application and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)."

Decree No. 364/2023 was published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Saturday.

"The President has imposed new sanctions against more than 190 individuals and 291 legal entities, mainly Russians, their factories and companies, as well as the Georgian airline Georgian Airways, which resumed flights to Russia, and its owner Tamaz Gaiashvili," said head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak on the Telegram channel.