Russia probably accumulating missiles for another attack – Ihnat

Russia is not currently carrying out mass strikes and is probably accumulating missiles, according to spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat.

"Obviously, the enemy is accumulating something, storing it for some more insidious intentions. One can only assume that they have in their heads after the events that took place in the Russian Federation," he said on the air of a nationwide telethon on Saturday morning.

According to him, Russia is "coming to its senses" after the events in the domestic political arena, referring to the unsuccessful revolt of Wagnerian financier Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The spokesperson added that Russian aviation continues to attack Ukraine. So, the tactical aviation of the Russian Federation at the front hits with guided aerial bombs.