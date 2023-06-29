Facts

16:12 29.06.2023

Nauseda: December could be good time to announce start of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda has said that December could be a good time to announce the start of talks on Ukraine's EU membership.

"Ukraine is doing very well in implementing reforms, and President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelenskyy talked a lot about success in the legal system and anti-corruption measures. They think that they deserve a positive conclusion of the European Commission in October, and then our political decision will be a matter of time. I hope that December is supposed to be a suitable date to announce the start of negotiations on [Ukraine's accession to] the European Union," he said upon arrival at a meeting of the European Council.

The Lithuanian president also said that the adoption of the 11th package of sanctions against Russia is a "very important step forward, but not a very big one."

"So, that is the reason why are expecting the 12th package of sanctions. And I will not be tired to repeat that Rosatom should be punished because this is just unacceptable what they are doing, how they are behaving, threatening all Europe with Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant. They are responsible for numerous safety standard breaches, including at Astravets Nuclear Power Plant [in Belarus]. This is the reason why they should be sanctioned and the Board of Directors of Rosatom should be sanctioned too," Nauseda said.

He also mentioned the situation with the Wagner Private Military Company.

"We are a neighbor of Belarus and we are extremely concerned about the developments in Belarus. [Wagner PMC financier Yevgeny] Prigozhin is already there. Probably. I cannot say it for 100% sure. But it is very likely that he is already out there, and the fighter groups, these serial killers, I call them like this, they could emerge in Belarus at any moment. And nobody knows when they could turn against us. […] I hope that we will be able to table decisions on the strengthening of the eastern flank of NATO," the president said.

Nauseda also noted that "any movements in the Russian political system will have repercussions for our security."

"I don't agree when some of my colleagues sometimes say that strong Putin is less dangerous that weak Putin. I don't agree. We have to move forward and be decisive and united because now is a crucial moment of history. If we are not decisive and united now, tomorrow it will be too late," Nauseda said.

