14:10 29.06.2023

SBI notifies Poltava Mining management of suspicion

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has notified officials of the Poltava Mining, owned by fugitive oligarch Kostiantyn Zhevaho, of suspicion, SBI has reported.

"The employees of the State Bureau of Investigations, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office, reported suspicion to the management of PJSC Poltava Mining: the management of the plant's board, the heads of departments through which the enterprise carried out its financial transactions, the management of the fly-by-night company through which fraud was performed," the SBI said on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the report, the plant's officials illegally seized almost UAH 400 million from the extraction and sale of minerals of national importance without the appropriate licenses.

"In particular, top management sold crushed stone raw materials made of waste mined in a quarry of minerals. Cash from the deals was withdrawn through the money laundering centers and distributed among the members of the criminal group," the Bureau said.

According to the SBI, it searched 15 sites: office premises, the places of residence of the company's top managers, intermediary firms, and enterprises of the money laundering sector.

