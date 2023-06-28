Facts

16:16 28.06.2023

Zaluzhny: Today Ukraine protects key tenets of its Constitution from enemy

Ukraine protects the key tenets of its Constitution from the enemy, every minute the Ukrainian forces confront the Russian occupiers, protect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the motherland, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny on the occasion of the Constitution Day.

“Sovereign, independent, democratic, social, legal. And also – united, strong, brave and ready to resist uninvited guests. Today, Ukraine protects the key tenets of its Constitution from the enemy. Every minute the Armed Forces are resisting the Russian occupiers, protecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of our Homeland,” Zaluzhny wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He stressed that the entire Ukrainian people demonstrate firm loyalty and power in the hard struggle for their constitutional rights and freedoms.

“The truth is on our side,” Zaluzhny added.

