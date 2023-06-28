Facts

10:10 28.06.2023

Zelenskyy: There is movement forward in all directions where offensive is underway

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes the movement forward in the sectors of the front where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing.

"Today, we also have advancement! In all directions where we are conducting offensive operations. Thank you, warriors! Today we have important results in repelling Russian assaults. I am very grateful to you," he said in a video address on Tuesday.

He especially noted "the glorious third separate assault brigade, the strong 28th separate mechanized brigade, the heroic 54th separate mechanized brigade and the tough 57th separate motorized infantry brigade."

