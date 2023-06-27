Blooming of Black Sea recorded due to undermining of Kakhovka HPP – Odesa authorities

Blooming has been recorded in the Black Sea due to the ingress of polluted waters brought by the stream after Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was blown up by the occupiers, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

"Unfortunately, we are recording deadly phenomena, the destruction of the animal and plant world, that is, in fact, ecocide," Kiper said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He also said the salinity of the water in the sea is levelling off and should return to normal in a week. Biochemical parameters are also normal.

The head of Odesa Regional Military Administration recalled swimming and fishing in the Black Sea is prohibited.