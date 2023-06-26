Facts

Yermak: Expected result of NATO summit is invitation of Ukraine to Alliance under simplified procedure

Ukraine seeks to receive a clear invitation to join NATO under a simplified procedure, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said at a meeting with German media.

"We understand that in the conditions of a large-scale war, it is impossible to name an exact date. But it will become possible if the security situation resolves," he noted, the press service of the President's Office reports.

According to Yermak, daily consultations and negotiations with partners are continuing now so that the upcoming summit will be productive for our state.

"Ukraine's position: the expected result is to receive an invitation to simplified accession at the summit in July. But, importantly, we would like to receive an absolutely clear signal that would fix Ukraine's path to NATO membership. If we continue the open door policy now, we will give a bad signal to Russia that it can continue all the things that it is doing in Ukraine every day," he stressed.

"I believe that Germany can make a historic decision. We are ready to continue consultations, to meet with our partners if there are any questions. As for our position, we are confident in it," Yermak added.

For his part, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen noted that at the Vilnius summit Ukraine should receive both security guarantees and a signal about the prospects of membership in the Alliance.

He stressed that he believes in providing guarantees for Ukraine's security at the summit in July, and expressed conviction that the future of the Ukrainian state is in the Alliance.

"We must move towards a clear package of support and talk about a framework of long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. Also in focus is NATO membership for Ukraine. I believe that this time will come at the Vilnius summit," he said.

