14:43 24.06.2023

Podoliak: It is beginning of civil war in Russia

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, considers the rebellion of the Wagner group in Russia to be the beginning of a civil war.

"Events are developing according to the scenario that we have been talking about for the past year. The start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive finally destabilized the Russian elites, intensifying the internal split that arose after the defeat in Ukraine. Today we are actually witnessing the beginning of a civil war," he said in a commentary handed over to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Prigozhin's group seizes military installations, headquarters and entire cities, encountering almost no resistance on its way, disarming random soldiers and policemen. Putin declares Prigozhin a traitor and outlaw and announces the relevant orders to the special services, but nothing happens, a crisis of control, the actual loss of power," he wrote.

"Wagner continues its march on Moscow. Ukraine continues to move its own way. To the borders of 1991," Podoliak also wrote.

За сутки войска РФ нанесли 51 авиаудар, совершили 59 обстрелов из РСЗО по позициям украинских сил и населенным пунктам– Генштаб ВСУ.

