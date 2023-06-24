Facts

14:21 24.06.2023

Russia's weakness is obvious – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes Russia's weakness and believes that the longer Russia keeps its troops in Ukraine, "the more chaos, pain and problems it will get later."

"Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our soil, the more chaos, pain and problems it will get later. This is also obvious," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

Zelenskyy stressed that "Ukraine is able to protect Europe from the spread of Russian evil and chaos."

"Everyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself. He sends military columns to destroy the life of another country - and cannot keep them from fleeing and betraying when life resists. He terrorizes them with missiles, and when they are shot down, he humiliates himself in order to get Shaheds. He humiliates people and throws hundreds of thousands into the war - in order to finally barricade himself in Moscow region from those who he armed himself," he also wrote.

"We preserve our strength, unity and power. All our commanders, all our soldiers know what to do. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy said.

