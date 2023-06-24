Facts

11:50 24.06.2023

Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

During an air attack by Russian invaders on Saturday night in the airspace around Kyiv, air defense forces destroyed more than 20 X-101/555 missiles, head of the Kyiv city military administration Serhiy Popko said.

"The eighth air attack on Kyiv in June. The enemy once again used their usual tactics - Tu-95MS strategic bombers fired X-101/555 missiles from the Caspian region. Over 20 missiles were detected and destroyed by air defense forces and means in the airspace around Kyiv," Popko wrote.

According to the authorities, it is known about victims, as well as about the destruction and fire on several floors of a 24-storey building in Solomiansky district.

