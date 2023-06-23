PACE calls on states with Russian assets to create intl compensation mechanism to compensate Ukraine – resolution

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) called on the states in charge of the assets of the Russian Federation to create an international compensation mechanism in order to use the confiscated assets to immediately compensate for military damage to Ukraine.

This is stated in the resolution "Political consequences of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine," adopted at the PACE plenary meeting in Strasbourg on Thursday.

The Assembly invites parliaments of Council of Europe member States to designate the Wagner Group and Kadyrov's Guard as terrorist organisations and to call for the full accountability of all those military and paramilitary groups who participate in the Kremlin's aggression against Ukraine.

The PACE calls on the countries represented in the Conference of Participants of the Register of Damage to clarify in the Register's Rules on admissibility that the Register applies also to acts committed by private military groups, paramilitary groups and other military groups fighting for the Russian Federation, including the Wagner Group and Kadyrov's forces.

The Assembly, welcoming that 45 States and the European Union have already joined or indicated their intention to join the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation Against Ukraine, invites the largest possible number of countries to join.

The PACE calls on member States of the Core Group on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine to accelerate their negotiations to set up a Special international criminal tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, and calls on additional States to join the Core Group.

The Assembly supports the investigation of the situation in Ukraine by the International Criminal Court and calls on all States Parties to the Rome Statute to execute the arrest warrants issued by the Court; asks the Court to issue arrest warrants against the members and leaders of the above mentioned Wagner and Kadyrov Groups.