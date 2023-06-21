Facts

17:39 21.06.2023

There’re almost 500 suspects from Russian military-political leadership, army command in SBU investigations

3 min read
There’re almost 500 suspects from Russian military-political leadership, army command in SBU investigations

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has launched a pretrial investigation of almost 92,000 criminal proceedings related to the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, 448 representatives of the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation and the command of the Russian army have been suspected, 22 of them have already been convicted, the SBU reports with reference to head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk.

It is noted that today the investigation continues in about 43,000 cases concerning violations of the laws and customs of war of the Russian Federation, the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"To date, the SBU is investigating almost 43,000 proceedings under Article 438 – violation of the laws and customs of war. And we don't just record these crimes. And we carry out all the necessary procedural actions within the framework of Ukrainian legislation. So that sooner or later all Russian criminals will be brought to justice," Maliuk was quoted as saying during a meeting of the interdepartmental working group on cooperation between law enforcement and state bodies, held in the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The head of the SBU stressed that the investigation of crimes committed by the Russian Federation is extremely important for Ukrainians and for the whole world.

"First of all, this concerns the highest military and political leadership of the Russian Federation and the army command. According to Maliuk, 448 war criminals from this category of Russian officials, including more than 25 commanders of individual branches of the armed forces and armies, have been reported on suspicion," the message says.

Also, as noted in the SBU, the perpetrators of crimes are also being established. "For example, the commander of a heavy bomber regiment, Colonel Timoshin, was declared suspicious. SBU investigators found that he was responsible for missile strikes on a residential building in Dnipro in January of this year and on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk in June 2022," the SBU informs.

In total, 95 criminal proceedings were sent to the court against 142 people from the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation, of which 22 have already been convicted.

"The decision of the International Criminal Court to arrest Putin and Lvova-Belova is just the beginning. We must provide a strong evidence base to go this way completely," Maliuk stressed.

The head of the SBU added that international structures investigating both individual cases and the main proceedings on Russian aggression against Ukraine are also involved in this work.

"The Security Service itself uses modern approaches to record the war crimes of the Russian Federation. These are not only inspections of crime scenes, but also analysis of open data, use of various software products, system interaction with the military and the PGO," the report says.

"The SBU maximally unifies the work on the search and analysis of data – so as not to lose any evidence of a crime. Rocket debris, intercepted conversations, satellite images and ‘trophy documentation’ – everything goes into our piggy bank of evidence," Maliuk summed up.

Tags: #sbu #suspects #military_aggression #maliuk

MORE ABOUT

15:39 17.06.2023
Ukraine's Security Service reported suspicion to associate of Prigozhin who launched Russian TV channel in temporarily occupied Kherson region

Ukraine's Security Service reported suspicion to associate of Prigozhin who launched Russian TV channel in temporarily occupied Kherson region

16:49 16.06.2023
SBU reports suspicion to ex-Dpty Defense Minister, his subordinate embezzling over UAH 1 bln of budget funds

SBU reports suspicion to ex-Dpty Defense Minister, his subordinate embezzling over UAH 1 bln of budget funds

11:02 09.06.2023
Special service: SBU interception confirms Kakhovka HPP blown up by occupiers' sabotage group

Special service: SBU interception confirms Kakhovka HPP blown up by occupiers' sabotage group

15:39 27.05.2023
SBU head confirms involvement of SBU in attack on Crimean Bridge, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by drones

SBU head confirms involvement of SBU in attack on Crimean Bridge, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by drones

13:56 25.05.2023
Zelenskyy appoints NABU division ex-head Naumiuk to post of SBU dpty head

Zelenskyy appoints NABU division ex-head Naumiuk to post of SBU dpty head

12:31 17.05.2023
SBU blocks online cameras that recorded operation of air defense during Russia’s strike on Kyiv on May 16

SBU blocks online cameras that recorded operation of air defense during Russia’s strike on Kyiv on May 16

09:32 16.05.2023
SBU suspects Firtash and senior management of fraud connected with over UAH 18 bln in gas purchases

SBU suspects Firtash and senior management of fraud connected with over UAH 18 bln in gas purchases

14:31 12.05.2023
SBU exposes former Minister of Education of Yanukovych times on cooperation with FSB, Kadyrov's associate

SBU exposes former Minister of Education of Yanukovych times on cooperation with FSB, Kadyrov's associate

12:49 11.05.2023
SBU notifies three ex-MPs from Party of Regions - Tsarov, Sviatash and Markov of new suspicions

SBU notifies three ex-MPs from Party of Regions - Tsarov, Sviatash and Markov of new suspicions

15:33 09.05.2023
Another 59 deputies of Russian Duma, who contributed to Russian military aggression, to be tried in Ukraine

Another 59 deputies of Russian Duma, who contributed to Russian military aggression, to be tried in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Danilov doesn’t rule out personnel decisions after considering issue of status of shelters at NSDC on Friday

Latvian PM: We to send our entire fleet of helicopters to Ukraine

Ukrainian units shoot down Russian helicopter – AFU General Staff

EU ambassadors agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian PM: after war we expect great boost in development of military-industrial complex in Ukraine

LATEST

World Bank, donors provide additional $1.75 bln for Ukraine under PEACE

Bulgaria preparing new package of military assistance to Ukraine - PM Tagarev

Danilov doesn’t rule out personnel decisions after considering issue of status of shelters at NSDC on Friday

Japanese Ambassador holds meeting with commander of Ukraine’s National Guard

Kuleba, new Romanian FM hold their first meeting, discuss intensification of bilateral cooperation

Ukrainian aviation hit 12 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian forces conduct counteroffensive operations in at least two sectors of front on administrative border between Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions

Latvian PM: We to send our entire fleet of helicopters to Ukraine

Ukrainian units shoot down Russian helicopter – AFU General Staff

EU ambassadors agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD