There’re almost 500 suspects from Russian military-political leadership, army command in SBU investigations

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has launched a pretrial investigation of almost 92,000 criminal proceedings related to the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, 448 representatives of the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation and the command of the Russian army have been suspected, 22 of them have already been convicted, the SBU reports with reference to head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk.

It is noted that today the investigation continues in about 43,000 cases concerning violations of the laws and customs of war of the Russian Federation, the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"To date, the SBU is investigating almost 43,000 proceedings under Article 438 – violation of the laws and customs of war. And we don't just record these crimes. And we carry out all the necessary procedural actions within the framework of Ukrainian legislation. So that sooner or later all Russian criminals will be brought to justice," Maliuk was quoted as saying during a meeting of the interdepartmental working group on cooperation between law enforcement and state bodies, held in the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The head of the SBU stressed that the investigation of crimes committed by the Russian Federation is extremely important for Ukrainians and for the whole world.

"First of all, this concerns the highest military and political leadership of the Russian Federation and the army command. According to Maliuk, 448 war criminals from this category of Russian officials, including more than 25 commanders of individual branches of the armed forces and armies, have been reported on suspicion," the message says.

Also, as noted in the SBU, the perpetrators of crimes are also being established. "For example, the commander of a heavy bomber regiment, Colonel Timoshin, was declared suspicious. SBU investigators found that he was responsible for missile strikes on a residential building in Dnipro in January of this year and on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk in June 2022," the SBU informs.

In total, 95 criminal proceedings were sent to the court against 142 people from the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation, of which 22 have already been convicted.

"The decision of the International Criminal Court to arrest Putin and Lvova-Belova is just the beginning. We must provide a strong evidence base to go this way completely," Maliuk stressed.

The head of the SBU added that international structures investigating both individual cases and the main proceedings on Russian aggression against Ukraine are also involved in this work.

"The Security Service itself uses modern approaches to record the war crimes of the Russian Federation. These are not only inspections of crime scenes, but also analysis of open data, use of various software products, system interaction with the military and the PGO," the report says.

"The SBU maximally unifies the work on the search and analysis of data – so as not to lose any evidence of a crime. Rocket debris, intercepted conversations, satellite images and ‘trophy documentation’ – everything goes into our piggy bank of evidence," Maliuk summed up.