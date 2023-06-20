Facts

17:27 20.06.2023

Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out 'artillery bleeding' of Russian occupation forces – Danilov

One of the key priorities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces is the "artillery bleeding" of the Russian occupation forces, the maximum destruction of artillery and other fire systems and their crews to clear the theater of operations for the operations of the Defense Forces, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said on Facebook.

He also noted as a task "the destruction of Russian command posts, ammunition depots, fuel, food, supply routes."

"Such work by Ukrainian defenders is excellent. The indicators of the destruction of enemy equipment have reached the highest levels since the start of the war," Danilov said.

According to him, "the defense forces of Ukraine simultaneously carry out both offensive and defensive actions. The defense forces develop both their own offensive operations and repel a hostile offensive and counterattack."

"The Russian occupation forces are actively counteracting the offensive of the Defense Forces by maximizing the intensification of hostilities in the East in Donetsk operational area (near Maryinka and Avdiyivka), pulling up reserves, primarily from the airborne troops. The goal is to completely capture Donetsk and Luhansk regions and delay forces and means of the Defense Forces from other areas," Danilov also said

He also said "the enemy is concentrating additional forces in the South, building at least a three-level fortification system with an unprecedented scale of mining of territories in the most critical Kupiansk-Lyman direction."

Tags: #danilov #defense_forces

