President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree appointing Andriy Melnyk as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Brazil.

Corresponding document No. 341/2023 was published on the website of the head of state.

Melnyk held the position of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine from 2022 to 2023, before that he was the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany (from 2014 to 2022).