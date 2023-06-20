We have no lost positions, only liberated new ones – Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting

At the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander–in-Chief on Monday, we separately and in detail reviewed the training and provision of equipment for new brigades of the National Guard and our border guards - those who are waiting for their time for combat operations, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Monday.

According to the President, “in some areas our warriors are moving forward, in some areas they are defending their positions and resisting the occupiers' assaults and intensified attacks.”

“We have no lost positions. Only liberated ones. They have only losses. In general, it is a situation of pressure, our pressure, which allows us to pave the way for our flag. Blue and yellow colors will be all over our south and all over our east. And the evil state has no such fortifications or reserves that will stop Ukraine,” he said.