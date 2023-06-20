Facts

09:25 20.06.2023

British Storm Shadow doing useful and accurate job at front – Zelenskyy

1 min read
British Storm Shadow doing useful and accurate job at front – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the UK's defense support, including Storm Shadow missiles.

“Today, in a conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, I outlined our current defense needs and thanked him for the defense support provided. For example, the British Storm Shadow long-range missiles are doing a very useful and accurate job at the front,” he said in a video address on Monday.

“Of course, we discussed with Rishi, with Mr. Prime Minister, the preparations for the NATO Summit in Vilnius and the content of this meeting of the Alliance,” he noted.

Zelenskyy also welcomed “a significant political decision by the UK regarding sanctions - to maintain sanctions against Russia until the aggressor compensates for all the damage done to our people and our country.”

“And it is very important that the assets of the aggressor state and all those associated with it, associated with the system of domination that the Kremlin has built on the territory of Russia, are used to compensate for the damage caused by the Russian war and terror,” the president stressed.

Tags: #zelenskyy #storm_shadow

MORE ABOUT

09:50 20.06.2023
We have no lost positions, only liberated new ones – Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting

We have no lost positions, only liberated new ones – Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting

20:43 19.06.2023
Zelenskyy, PMs of Netherlands, Denmark discuss Ukraine’s support by countries of Global South

Zelenskyy, PMs of Netherlands, Denmark discuss Ukraine’s support by countries of Global South

18:27 19.06.2023
Zelenskyy, World Bank's President discuss further cooperation, inviting bank to resume work of its rep office in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, World Bank's President discuss further cooperation, inviting bank to resume work of its rep office in Ukraine

09:15 16.06.2023
Zelenskyy welcomes adoption of European Parliament resolution in support of Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO

Zelenskyy welcomes adoption of European Parliament resolution in support of Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO

09:59 13.06.2023
Zelenskyy announces disappointing results of checking shelters across country

Zelenskyy announces disappointing results of checking shelters across country

09:14 13.06.2023
Zelenskyy promises internationally meaningful week

Zelenskyy promises internationally meaningful week

17:02 10.06.2023
Zelenskyy and Trudeau adopt declaration following meeting in Kyiv

Zelenskyy and Trudeau adopt declaration following meeting in Kyiv

17:01 10.06.2023
All Ukrainian military leaders positive - Zelenskyy on counteroffensive

All Ukrainian military leaders positive - Zelenskyy on counteroffensive

09:41 09.06.2023
Zelenskyy doesn't speak about results of fighting in south, east - 'not to be voiced today'

Zelenskyy doesn't speak about results of fighting in south, east - 'not to be voiced today'

09:35 09.06.2023
Russian forces deliberately shell Kherson, communities in the region – Zelenskyy

Russian forces deliberately shell Kherson, communities in the region – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Thirty-two out of 35 Shaheds destroyed in enemy attack – Air Force

AFU eliminates more than 1,000 occupiers, 23 artillery systems, eight tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 10 UAVs, a helicopter, two air defense systems, three enemy cruise missiles over day

We have no lost positions, only liberated new ones – Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting

Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

European Commission to give first oral assessment of Ukraine as candidate country for EU membership on June 22

LATEST

Thirty-two out of 35 Shaheds destroyed in enemy attack – Air Force

AFU eliminates more than 1,000 occupiers, 23 artillery systems, eight tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 10 UAVs, a helicopter, two air defense systems, three enemy cruise missiles over day

Western partners to announce concrete financial contributions to Ukraine's recovery at London conference - Kuleba

Estonian opposition initiates vote of no confidence in PM

Environmental Inspectorate to monitor environmental emergencies – Shmyhal

Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

European Commission to give first oral assessment of Ukraine as candidate country for EU membership on June 22

There’s no structure in world that would help Ukraine return deported children

Ukraine receives EUR 63 mln from World Bank for payments to teachers, officials

Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

AD
AD
AD
AD