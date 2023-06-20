British Storm Shadow doing useful and accurate job at front – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the UK's defense support, including Storm Shadow missiles.

“Today, in a conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, I outlined our current defense needs and thanked him for the defense support provided. For example, the British Storm Shadow long-range missiles are doing a very useful and accurate job at the front,” he said in a video address on Monday.

“Of course, we discussed with Rishi, with Mr. Prime Minister, the preparations for the NATO Summit in Vilnius and the content of this meeting of the Alliance,” he noted.

Zelenskyy also welcomed “a significant political decision by the UK regarding sanctions - to maintain sanctions against Russia until the aggressor compensates for all the damage done to our people and our country.”

“And it is very important that the assets of the aggressor state and all those associated with it, associated with the system of domination that the Kremlin has built on the territory of Russia, are used to compensate for the damage caused by the Russian war and terror,” the president stressed.