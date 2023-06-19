Facts

20:06 19.06.2023

Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

2 min read
Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

 Russians formalize the "adoption" of Ukrainian children as "temporary custody," Daria Herasymchuk, adviser-commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, said in an exclusive interview with Interfax–Ukraine.

"Russians are cunning, they understand that adoption is illegal. As well as the placement of children in family forms of education, but they call it ‘temporary guardianship.’ And, although they publicly declare – ‘we adopted’ or ‘gave up for adoption,’ but in fact, according to the documents, this is temporary custody," she said.

According to her, Ukraine managed to return several "temporarily protected" children.

"As for the cases of the return of already "adopted" in the Russian Federation – yes, we succeeded," she said.

Herasymchuk explained that the Russians "forcibly collect documents from parents that they give the child to the camp for three weeks. Then the Russians undertake to return them. The child is taken to the camp. Of course, no one then returns the child back."

"Children are taken to camps for six months – from camp to camp, from camp to camp. After six months, they consider such children as those left without parental care. Allegedly, no one came and took it away. And then they are sent to family forms of education, and they do not openly declare this to children. That's all. That is, they use all sorts of schemes to deprive children of their biological families," she said.

"Russians have a clear genocidal policy. They aim either to destroy a Ukrainian child here, or to replenish their nation at the expense of the children they kidnap. Two goals. That’s it," Herasymchuk stressed.

Tags: #russia #children #documentation

MORE ABOUT

20:21 19.06.2023
There’s no structure in world that would help Ukraine return deported children

There’s no structure in world that would help Ukraine return deported children

19:53 19.06.2023
Cabinet proposes to terminate agreement with Russia on promotion, mutual protection of investments

Cabinet proposes to terminate agreement with Russia on promotion, mutual protection of investments

13:03 19.06.2023
Russia could deport 200,000-300,000 children from Ukraine – Herasymchuk

Russia could deport 200,000-300,000 children from Ukraine – Herasymchuk

09:47 14.06.2023
Zelenskyy urges tightening sanctions for production of missiles by Russia

Zelenskyy urges tightening sanctions for production of missiles by Russia

15:38 10.06.2023
Russia restores access to key Western chips, Iran helps it build drone factory - ISW

Russia restores access to key Western chips, Iran helps it build drone factory - ISW

19:52 08.06.2023
Russia rotates ships on combat duty in Black Sea

Russia rotates ships on combat duty in Black Sea

19:33 08.06.2023
Defense forces carry out 24 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

Defense forces carry out 24 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

19:19 06.06.2023
Russia blows up Kakhovka HPP to interrupt de-occupation process, distract attention from events in Belgorod region – Maliar

Russia blows up Kakhovka HPP to interrupt de-occupation process, distract attention from events in Belgorod region – Maliar

20:30 05.06.2023
US Treasury Dept imposes sanctions against seven Russians for attempts to destabilize situation in Moldova

US Treasury Dept imposes sanctions against seven Russians for attempts to destabilize situation in Moldova

10:24 05.06.2023
Russia starts to prosecute for blue, yellow objects, considering them covert support for Ukraine - British intelligence

Russia starts to prosecute for blue, yellow objects, considering them covert support for Ukraine - British intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

European Commission to give first oral assessment of Ukraine as candidate country for EU membership on June 22

There’s no structure in world that would help Ukraine return deported children

Cabinet approves procedure for payment of one-time assistance of UAH 5,000 for residents living in flooding zone in Kherson, Mykolaiv regions

Situation in east difficult, enemy tightens its forces, actively advancing in Lymany, Kupyansk directions

LATEST

Estonian opposition initiates vote of no confidence in PM

Environmental Inspectorate to monitor environmental emergencies – Shmyhal

Zelenskyy, PMs of Netherlands, Denmark discuss Ukraine’s support by countries of Global South

Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

European Commission to give first oral assessment of Ukraine as candidate country for EU membership on June 22

Ukraine receives EUR 63 mln from World Bank for payments to teachers, officials

Ukraine to establish state-owned Ukrainian-African Trade Mission LCC

Ukrainian aviation carry out 15 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day – AFU General Staff

Cabinet approves procedure for payment of one-time assistance of UAH 5,000 for residents living in flooding zone in Kherson, Mykolaiv regions

UN analyzes consequences of Russian invasion for Ukrainian society

AD
AD
AD
AD