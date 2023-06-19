UK adopts law on effect of sanctions against Russia until it pays compensation to Kyiv – MFA

The UK has adopted a law providing for the continuation of sanctions against Russia until it pays compensation to Ukraine, the British Foreign Ministry reports.

The document distributed by the British Foreign Ministry says that the UK is introducing new legislation that allows sanctions against Russia to be maintained until Moscow pays compensation to Ukraine.

In addition, London establishes the procedure for the transfer of Russian frozen assets for the restoration of Ukraine.

In May, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that London had already imposed sanctions against more than 1,500 individuals and legal entities of Russia, freezing assets in the UK worth more than GBP 18 billion. According to him, London's sanctions affected the trade of goods between the UK and Russia worth more than GBP 20 billion.