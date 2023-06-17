Experienced Ukrainian pilots can master F-16 in four months, but it's also important to train technicians to service them – Reznikov

Experienced pilots can master F-16 fighters much faster than the standard six months, they may need four months to acquire skills, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said, expressing this opinion in an interview with NV.

"Everyone is publicly discussing how long it takes Ukrainian pilots to master the F-16. It sounds like a well-known period: after testing our two pilots in the United States, it is believed that up to six months will be enough," he said.

"I am optimistic that our experienced pilots, with their desire and ambition, will surely fly faster. I mean not just fly, but freely: with maneuver, at night, in pairs. I think four months is realistic. I think so because we know how to surprise. We are really like that, we know how to learn," Reznikov said.

An illustrative example of such training was the successful mastering of Western-made artillery systems by Ukrainian servicemen, the minister said.

"Our guys mastered the Caesar systems in three weeks, although the standard is at least three months: the French and the Poles were delighted! Because they not only completed the training, they completed all the tasks assigned to a crew to be trained for three months," he said.

As for the Patriot air defense system, according to Reznikov, the Ukrainians mastered it in 10 weeks, although the standard crew training time is 10 months.

"Therefore, I am sure that Ukrainian pilots would fly faster than in six months," Reznikov said.

At the same time, he added, "However, a pilot cannot fly alone. He needs technicians and engineers, as maintenance is the most difficult technique... This training course is longer than four months. And if we have pilots who speak English, then there are fewer engineers and technicians. These are special technologies. At the same time, we need to prepare infrastructure, prepare airfields, prepare shelters."