Facts

16:02 16.06.2023

Number of victims of missile attack increased to six – Kyiv authorities

1 min read
The number of people injured due to the fall of missile fragments in Kyiv region has increased to six, including one child, Head of the regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko said.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the fall of debris in one of the settlements of the region, six people were injured, including one child. One of the victims is a driver of a vehicle who was injured while transporting bread. Everyone is receiving the necessary medical care," he said in Facebook on Friday.

According to Kravchenko, "three private houses have been destroyed, 13 houses require major repairs, another 15 houses and two outbuildings have minor damage."

"All the owners of houses will be provided with the necessary assistance," the head of Kyiv administration said.

According to him, as a result of the fall of debris, a fire broke out in the forest and grass litter. All fires were promptly contained. Operational services continue to work on the ground. Damage information is updated. "People are getting the help they need," the head of administration said.

