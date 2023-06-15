Facts

12:30 15.06.2023

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to help residents of Kherson region affected by flood after Kakhovka HPP explosion

1 min read
Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continue to help residents of Kherson region affected by flooding as a result of the Russian occupiers blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

"We continue to provide assistance to the population in Kherson region, which is suffering from flooding. Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society help people affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and the flooding of Kherson region. Food kits, drinking water, sleeping kits - these are all the essentials that our volunteers deliver to hard-to-reach places and pass them on to the population," the URCS said on Facebook.

Volunteers handed over 217 sleeping sets to evacuees from the village of Inhulets. In addition, rapid response units of the URCS are constantly evacuating people with limited mobility to places of temporary accommodation for evacuees on the territory of Ukraine.

