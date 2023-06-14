Facts

10:11 14.06.2023

Missile attack on Odesa results in three people killed, 13 injured – Pivden task force

1 min read
The Russians attacked Odesa with four Kalibr missiles, as a result of the shelling, three people were killed, and 13 were injured, the Pivden task force reported.

"According to updated data, the enemy launched four Kalibrs on Odesa from a ship in the Black Sea.

In one of the districts of Odesa, a fire on an area of 350 square meters broke out.

An evacuation is underway. Medical workers provide assistance to the victims.

As a result of the air battle and the blast wave, a business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, catering establishments and shops in the city center were damaged. Initially, six people were injured.

A missile hit in a warehouse of one of the retail chains, it destroyed a building of 1,000 square meters and provoked a fire on an area of 400 square meters.

"Three employees of the warehouse were killed, seven were injured," the report said.

Debris clearing continues. There may be people under them.

