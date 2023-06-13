Facts

10:09 13.06.2023

Ukrainian troops advance 6.5 km in Donetsk, Tavriyske operational areas over week, liberate seven settlements – Maliar

 Ukrainian units, within the framework of conducting an offensive operation in Donetsk and Tavriyske operational areas, have advanced 6.5 km over the past week, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said.

"Seven settlements have been liberated: Lobkove, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, and Blahodatne," Maliar wrote on the Telegram channel.

The area of the territory taken under control by the Ukrainian military was 90 square kilometers.

