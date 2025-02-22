Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister discusses Ukraine's defense capability with U.S. analysts

Photo: https://mod.gov.ua

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense, Serhiy Boyev, met with representatives of U.S. analytical organizations, led by former CIA Director David Petraeus, head of the KKR Global Institute. They discussed Ukraine's defense capabilities and military needs, according to a statement from Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Saturday.

"The parties reviewed the security situation in Ukraine, the current needs of the Ukrainian army, and the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry... The Deputy Minister of Defense briefed David Petraeus on Ukraine's requirements for air defense and missile defense systems, heavy armored vehicles, and ammunition, including for multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS)," the statement said.

Both sides agreed on the importance of rallying European countries and increasing defense budgets, particularly to sustain military aid for Ukraine.

"Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense industry has grown more than 20-fold, and we can now produce many categories of military equipment independently. However, to cover critical needs of the Armed Forces, we continue to rely on support from partners, including the United States," Boyev stated.

The meeting also touched on cooperation with NATO, the work of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Centre (JATEC), and the development of the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) mission.

"The Ukrainian delegation emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation with the U.S. defense industry in areas such as joint ventures, innovation, technology exchange, and licensing. Both Ukrainian and American representatives agreed on the need to bolster Ukraine's self-sufficiency in defense, unite European nations against the common threat, and maintain close cooperation with the United States," the ministry reported.