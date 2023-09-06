Facts

14:01 06.09.2023

Rada appoints Umerov Minister of Defense

2 min read
The Verkhovna Rada has supported the introduction of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the appointment of Rustem Umerov to the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

In general, 338 deputies voted for the adoption of relevant draft resolution No. 10004 at the plenary session on Wednesday, said Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction.

"The Parliament has appointed Rustem Umerov as the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. All the factions supported it," the parliamentarian wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine submits a motion on the appointment of Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs to the Rada.

Rustem Umerov has been the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) since September 7, 2022. Before that, in 2019, he was elected an MP of the IX convocation from the Holos party (No. 18 on the list as an independent MP) and became a member of the faction of the same name.

In the Ukrainian Parliament, he held the position of Secretary of the Committee on Human Rights, de-occupation and reintegration of temporarily occupied territories, national minorities, and was also a deputy member of the Permanent Delegation to the Council of Europe and co-chairman of the parliamentary inter-factional association Crimea Platform.

In September 2020, Umarov joined the group on the development of the state strategy for the occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

Umerov is a Ukrainian politician, entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist, a member of the Ukrainian delegation at negotiations with Russia, a delegate of the Kurultai of the Crimean Tatar people.

