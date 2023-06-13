Facts

09:59 13.06.2023

Zelenskyy announces disappointing results of checking shelters across country

The results of checking shelters across the country are disappointing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Monday.

“Today's meeting also included a final report on the readiness and non-readiness of shelters across the country, in major cities and in Kyiv. Ministers Klymenko, Kamyshin and Kubrakov reported. The results are disappointing, to say the least,” he said.

According to him, “on Friday, relevant draft decisions will be prepared - both on those responsible and on ensuring an adequate level of protection for our people in all Ukrainian cities.”

