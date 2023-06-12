AFU eliminates 540 occupiers, seven UAVs, 11 units of cars and special equipment, five armored vehicles, ten artillery systems, five enemy tanks – General Staff

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) eliminated 540 occupiers, seven UAVs, 11 vehicles and special equipment, five armored vehicles, 10 artillery systems and five tanks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 12, 2023 approximately amount to: about 216,180 people of military personnel (plus 540) people, 3,931 tanks (plus five), 7,636 armored fighting vehicles (plus five), 3,746 artillery systems (plus 10), 601 MLRS units, 362 air defense units, 314 aircraft units, 299 helicopters, 3,307 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus seven), 1,183 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 6,471 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 10), and 510 units of special equipment (plus one)," the message says.

The data is being updated.