Facts

18:43 12.06.2023

AFU eliminates 540 occupiers, seven UAVs, 11 units of cars and special equipment, five armored vehicles, ten artillery systems, five enemy tanks – General Staff

1 min read
AFU eliminates 540 occupiers, seven UAVs, 11 units of cars and special equipment, five armored vehicles, ten artillery systems, five enemy tanks – General Staff

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) eliminated 540 occupiers, seven UAVs, 11 vehicles and special equipment, five armored vehicles, 10 artillery systems and five tanks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 12, 2023 approximately amount to: about 216,180 people of military personnel (plus 540) people, 3,931 tanks (plus five), 7,636 armored fighting vehicles (plus five), 3,746 artillery systems (plus 10), 601 MLRS units, 362 air defense units, 314 aircraft units, 299 helicopters, 3,307 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus seven), 1,183 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 6,471 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 10), and 510 units of special equipment (plus one)," the message says.

The data is being updated.

Tags: #afu #armed_forces

MORE ABOUT

11:19 09.06.2023
AFU: On Friday night, 10 strike drones, 4 cruise missiles, 4 reconnaissance UAVs destroyed

AFU: On Friday night, 10 strike drones, 4 cruise missiles, 4 reconnaissance UAVs destroyed

11:09 08.06.2023
Defense Forces eliminate 730 occupiers, 28 artillery systems, 16 armored vehicles, 18 tanks, 15 enemy UAVs

Defense Forces eliminate 730 occupiers, 28 artillery systems, 16 armored vehicles, 18 tanks, 15 enemy UAVs

14:52 05.06.2023
Russia plans to increase dissemination of false info about situation at front – AFU Communications Dept

Russia plans to increase dissemination of false info about situation at front – AFU Communications Dept

11:34 31.05.2023
Ukrainian army eliminates 470 invaders, 32 UAVs, 15 artillery systems over day

Ukrainian army eliminates 470 invaders, 32 UAVs, 15 artillery systems over day

13:30 30.05.2023
Ihnat about drone attack on Moscow: These are their internal problems

Ihnat about drone attack on Moscow: These are their internal problems

13:42 25.05.2023
AFU control southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, occupation forces strengthen flanks – Maliar

AFU control southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, occupation forces strengthen flanks – Maliar

09:47 25.05.2023
AFU repulse 28 Russia's attacks over day – General Staff

AFU repulse 28 Russia's attacks over day – General Staff

10:54 23.05.2023
Zaluzhny congratulates Ukrainian marines on their professional holiday

Zaluzhny congratulates Ukrainian marines on their professional holiday

10:32 18.05.2023
AFU eliminates 510 occupiers, 32 artillery systems, 11 UAVs, eight cruise missiles over day – General Staff

AFU eliminates 510 occupiers, 32 artillery systems, 11 UAVs, eight cruise missiles over day – General Staff

20:41 15.05.2023
Over last two days, AFU to advance on flanks of Bakhmut from 350 m to 2 km in some places – Cherevaty

Over last two days, AFU to advance on flanks of Bakhmut from 350 m to 2 km in some places – Cherevaty

AD

HOT NEWS

IAEA head traveling to Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II

As result of Kakhovka HPP explosion, 10 people died, 42 missing, situation on left bank monitored – Interior Minister

Ukrainian forces liberate village of Novodarivka – Zaporizhia separate territorial defense brigade

Zelenskyy on new NSDC sanctions: We to do everything to ensure each of list of Russian dictatorship assistants accountable for what they do against people, freedom

LATEST

URCS delivering humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson region affected by flood caused by invaders’ explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Sanofi pharma's humanitarian aid to Ukraine is almost UAH 1.5 bln since beginning of war

SBI transfers arrested cars of Medvedchuk's and Kozak's relatives worth over $1 mln to AFU

Zelenskyy: terrorists encouraged by weakness of world leaders who don't condemn Russian crime of blowing up Kakhovka HPP dam

Ukraine, Moldova agree to construct bridge across Dniester

IAEA head traveling to Ukraine

Ukraine to receive five more Patriot systems in late 2024 – media

Humanitarian situation in Ukraine significantly deteriorates after destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam, about 700,000 people need drinking water – UN Dpty Sec Gen

Briefing for UAE delegation, held in President's Office, centers among other things, on circumvention of sanctions by Russia

Zelenskyy signs law on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II

AD
AD
AD
AD