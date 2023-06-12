Facts

16:55 12.06.2023

Ukraine, Moldova agree to construct bridge across Dniester

2 min read
Ukraine and Moldova have signed an agreement on the construction of a border bridge across the Dniester River near the settlements of Yampil (Ukraine) and Cosăuți (Moldova), the press service of the Ministry for the Development of Territories, Communities and Infrastructure of Ukraine said on Facebook.

The agreement was signed on Monday by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova Lilia Dabizha, according to the statement.

The bridge will be built on the Ukrainian-Moldovan state border and will become a key link in the transport corridor between Kyiv and Chisinau. After the bridge is put into operation, Ukrainian exporters will receive the shortest route from the center of Ukraine to the countries of Central and South-Eastern Europe, bypassing the Russian-occupied Transnistria, the ministry's press service said.

"The signing of the agreement is a practical continuation of the agreements reached in 2021 by the presidents of Ukraine and Moldova. The full-scale invasion has made adjustments to the implementation of the project, but the critical need to develop alternative logistical routes makes the Yampil bridge project uncontested," Kubrakov's press service said.

He thanked Lilia Dabizha for cooperation and joint work on the development of logistics routes on the western border of Ukraine.

It is noted the Yampil bridge will become an alternative to the ferry crossing at Yampil-Cosăuți border crossing, which has not been operating for several years and has not met the requirements of the time and the real needs of the inhabitants of both countries for a long time.

The bridge will also unload the international checkpoint Mohyliv-Podilsky – Otaci, through which passes almost the entire traffic flow between Ukraine and Moldova.

The total length of the bridge will be over 1,400 meters. The structure will have two lanes with sidewalks on both sides. The design of the bridge also takes into account barrier-free standards, in particular, it is planned to equip sidewalks with lowering the level of the side stone within the boundaries of pedestrian crossings. Warning tactile stripes are provided for the orientation of persons with visual impairments, the ministry said.

Tags: #ukraine #moldova

