16:37 12.06.2023

Ukraine to receive five more Patriot systems in late 2024 – media

Raytheon Technologies, a manufacturer of Patriot air defense systems, plans to increase production to 12 units per year, the European Pravda publication said with reference to Executive Director of the company Greg Hayes.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Hayes said Raytheon Technologies plans to deliver five more systems to Ukraine by the end of next year. "We have been very surprised at its effectiveness," Hayes said concerning the Patriot.

As reported, the U.S. Department of Defense last Friday announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine. The package, totalling up to $2.1 billion, includes critical air defenses and munitions, including additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems, according to the Pentagon's website.

Tags: #patriot #raytheon_technologies

