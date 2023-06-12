Ukrainian forces liberate village of Novodarivka – Zaporizhia separate territorial defense brigade

The Zaporizhia Separate Territorial Defense Brigade announced the liberation of the village of Novodarivka from Russian occupation on June 4.

"On June 4, 2023, as part of a defense operation, the village of Novodarivka was liberated from the invaders by the joint actions of a mechanized unit and a combined unit of the Zaporizhia separate territorial defense brigade. Numerous attempts by the enemy to retake the settlement, which lasted several days, were unsuccessful," the brigade's Facebook page said on Monday.