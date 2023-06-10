Facts

11:52 10.06.2023

URCS volunteers help victims of flood in Kherson region

URCS volunteers help victims of flood in Kherson region

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) from different regions of the country help the victims of the flood caused by the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in Kherson region.

"Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society from different regions of the country are joining to help people affected by the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. Volunteers from Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhia regions from the first hours took part in the evacuation and support of the victims with humanitarian aid," the URCS Facebook page says.

Volunteers from Kharkiv and Kyiv regions (the Vyshgorod rapid response team) and the capital of Ukraine also came to Kherson region.

In addition, in cities where evacuation trains arrive, volunteers meet the victims. They transport people with limited mobility to shelters, provide humanitarian aid, first aid and psychological support.

"The entire Ukrainian Red Cross Society is being mobilized to respond to the emergency situation," the report says.

