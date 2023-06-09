Brussels to host next Ramstein meeting on June 15 – Pentagon

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Milley will travel to Brussels to participate in the 13th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on June 15, the U.S. Department of Defense has said.

"Secretary Austin will travel again next week to Brussels, where he and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Milley will host an in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on June 15th, followed by the NATO Defense Ministers Meeting on June 16th. We'll provide additional details regarding the trip in the near future," Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told a press briefing on Thursday.