Facts

18:10 19.09.2023

Estonia, Luxembourg, Ukraine create IT coalition in Ramstein framework to support Ukrainian forces

Estonia, Luxembourg, Ukraine create IT coalition in Ramstein framework to support Ukrainian forces

At the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein" format in Germany, Estonia, Luxembourg and Ukraine have created an IT coalition that will support the Ukrainian Defense Forces of Ukraine in the cyber sphere, the Estonian Defense Ministry reports.

“The role of information and communication technology in this war is certainly harder to perceive, since the kinetic activities on the front are much more visible. Nevertheless, actions in the cyber domain are significant amplifiers for what happens on the physical battlefield. It is a pleasure and honour for Estonia to be able to put competencies gained as an e-state to good use in supporting Ukraine,” said Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur.

In addition to Estonia, Luxembourg and Ukraine, Belgium, Lithuania and Denmark also signed a Declaration of Intent at the event dedicated to the launch of the IT coalition.

“The objective of the event today was also to provide allies with more information about the coalition in order to involve further states, since joined forces are always stronger. A number of states were interested in the coalition and the goal is to expand the circle of contributing states rapidly,” added Minister of Defence Pevkur.

On June 15, ex-Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov announced the creation of an IT coalition within the framework of Ramstein.

