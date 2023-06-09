Zelenskyy doesn't speak about results of fighting in south, east - 'not to be voiced today'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not voice any results of the fighting in the south and east of the country.

"Avdiyivka, Maryinka, the whole east, the situation in the south, the situation after Russian blew up the dam in our native Kakhovka… We can see every detail, but it's not to be voiced today," he said in a video address on Thursday night.

"Donetsk region... Very fierce battles, but there is a result. I am grateful to everyone who ensures this result. Bakhmut, well done. Step by step. We thank each of our soldiers," the head of state said.