Number of casualties after shelling of Kherson rises to nine – regional authorities

Nine people, including a foreign volunteer, were injured as a result of a shelling attack on Kherson by the Russian occupation forces while providing people from flooded areas with assistance, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"The Russian terrorists give Kherson region no chance to recover after the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP. The enemy shelled Kherson during the evacuation of civilians in the city. When the address has been recorded, it became clear that nine people were injured in Kherson. The casualties include two employees of the State Emergency Service, a police officer, and doctor and a volunteer from Germany," he said on the Telegram channel.

All those injured received medical aid, Prokudin said.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry of Ukraine reported eight casualties in Kherson.