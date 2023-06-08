Reznikov on priorities of domestic military-industrial complex after war: air defense, artillery, ammunition, drones

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov believes that the priorities for the Ukrainian military-industrial complex (MIC) after the end of the war should be air defense systems, artillery and ammunition for it, drones and strong electronic warfare systems.

“Number one is our air defense. We must close our skies everywhere, not only over large agglomerations: Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Lviv, but over all cities," the minister said at the special event NV "Dialogues on the Restoration of Ukraine" on Thursday.

Reznikov stressed the importance of having a layered air defense system in Ukraine.

"For example, Kharkiv, 38 km border with Russia, respectively, there should be a system like with Israel, an analogue of the Iron Dome against grads, tornadoes," he said.

The second important point for the national military-industrial complex, the minister called artillery and ammunition for it.

"You know, the 155-mm will soon replace the 152-mm Soviet. Accordingly, we need to have our own factories that will produce shells. And in order for the artillery to work in a normal way, there should be radars, radar detectors and guidance drones, shock drones for counter-battery warfare," Reznikov stressed.

In addition, the minister noted that the Russian Federation has very powerful means of electronic warfare, so Ukraine needs to have its own electronic warfare systems.

According to Reznikov, a national "armored fist" can easily be created in Ukraine.

"The first tanks of the Second World War T-34 were produced in Kharkiv," he added, recalling that the Ukrainian-made tank Oplot had recently been "rolled back".

At the same time, he noted that the cooperation of four departments is necessary for the success of the development of the country's military-industrial complex. Thus, the Ministry of Strategic Industry will be the key ministry that will create conditions for the development of the military-industrial complex. The Ministry of Digital Transformation should provide design, modern approaches and ideas. The Ministry of Defense should be engaged in planning and ordering, and cooperation with the Ministry of Economy is also important, since they are responsible for the mobilization plan and economic development.