Facts

17:32 08.06.2023

Chief Ukraine’s rabbi come under fire from Russian invaders in Kherson

1 min read

Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman arrived in Kherson to help victims of flooding caused by the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka reservoir, but came under fire from the Russian occupiers.

"I'm in Kherson, we were sailing following people and miraculously survived," Azman wrote on Facebook on Thursday, attaching to the message a video where he tells about his trip on the streets of Kherson, but the story is interrupted by the shelling.

 

Tags: #kherson #rabbi

