Level of water in Kakhovka Reservoir decreasing to 12.7 m after which pumping of water to ZNPP impossible

The level of water in the Kakhovka Reservoir decreased to 12.83 meters as of 12:00 on June 8, PJSC Ukrhydroenergo has said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The Dnieper cascade of hydroelectric power plants continues to reduce the electricity generation capacity with the aim of minimizing the extend of flooding," it said.

As reported, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) quoted its head Rafael Grossi as saying, "If the level falls below 12.7 meters, the ZNPP [Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant] will no longer be able to pump water from the reservoir to the site. As the full extent of the dam's damage remains unknown, it is not possible to predict if and when this might happen. If the current drop rate were to continue, however, the 12.7 meter level could be reached within the next two days."

According to him, preparing for such a possibility, the ZNPP is continuously replenishing its water reserves – including the large cooling pond next to the plant as well as its smaller sprinkler cooling ponds and the adjacent channels – by fully utilizing the water of the Kakhovka Reservoir while this still remains possible.

"When full, these water sources will be sufficient to provide the plant with the water it needs to cool its six reactors as well as its spent fuel for several months," Grossi said.

In turn, President of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom Petro Kotin said on Thursday that now the water level in the ponds at the ZNPP remains the maximum – 16.6 meters.

"If the units operate, then without additional power sources for the pond in this mode, the plant can work for one or one and a half months. After that, we need to switch the blocks to a cold state, and under this condition, there will be water for quite a long time, it can be years," he said.

At the same time, according to him, the situation may turn out to be critical if the water level in the ponds decreases. Although he said that in any case there are a number of emergency measures for the provision of the ZNPP with water. He drew attention to the fact that while the plant is occupied, Ukraine cannot guarantee compliance with all safety measures.

Earlier, Head of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota said that it is impossible to exclude the actions of the occupiers aimed at draining water from the ZNPP cooling ponds, and this poses a threat in the absence of water intake from the Kakhovka Reservoir.