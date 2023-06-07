Facts

14:38 07.06.2023

Mass fish kills occur in Dnipropetrovsk region after destruction of Kakhovka HPP – Yermak

Fish kills started in the Kakhovka Reservoir as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) dam by the Russian occupation forces on June 6 and a sharp decline in water level in the reservoir, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"Dnipropetrovsk region – mass fish kills occurred as a result of the terrorist destruction of the Kakhovka HPP by Russia," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The message was illustrated by video footage of the sandbar strewn with dead fish.

As reported, the Health Ministry of Ukraine said that fish kills will start in the Kakhovla Reservoir in three to five days. It was mentioned as one of the expected causes for the worsening of the quality of drinking water in the wells and open reservoirs on the territories flooded as a result of the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP dam.

