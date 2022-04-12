War in Ukraine kills at least 1,892 civilians, 2,558 injured – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 24:00 on April 11 amounted to 4,450 civilians (4,335 in a report a day earlier), including 1,892 dead (1,842), the Office of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights said on Tuesday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the document said.

This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the report notes.

According to confirmed UN data, 478 men, 308 women, 52 boys and 30 girls died, while the sex of 71 children and 953 adults has yet unknown.

Among the 2,558 wounded, there are 51 girls and 51 boys, as well as 144 children, whose sex yet unknown.

Compared to the previous day, five more children were killed and 13 injured, according to the UN.

In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 1,957 casualties (675 killed and 1,282 injured); on government-controlled territory: 1,599 casualties (600 killed and 999 injured); and on territory controlled by the self-proclaimed "republics": 358 casualties (75 killed and 283 injured).

In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred there were 2,493 casualties (1,217 killed and 1,276 injured).

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 12 April (local time), 186 children had been killed and at least 344 injured.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 10 April 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 11 April only, as during the day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days.