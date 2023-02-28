Economy

19:44 28.02.2023

Turkish market opens for export of Ukrainian fish products – State Fisheries Agency

2 min read
Turkish market opens for export of Ukrainian fish products – State Fisheries Agency

 Ukraine has received an agreed form of a quality certificate for the import of Ukrainian fish products from the Turkish competent authority, which opens up new export opportunities for domestic producers of fish products.

As reported on the website of the State Agency for Land Reclamation and Fisheries of Ukraine, on Tuesday, the agency opened a new market for the sale of fish products jointly with the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection of Ukraine.

"Recently, Ukraine received from the competent authority of Turkey an agreed form of a quality certificate, which is necessary for the unhindered import of fish products from Ukraine. So, now Ukrainian producers of fish products have new opportunities to sell their own products – the export market to Turkey has opened. Work to promote Ukrainian fish products to enter the markets of other countries continues," the State Fisheries Agency said in the statement.

In addition, the agency recalled that it had initiated an online survey among Ukrainian producers of fish products to determine the priority for opening international markets and the priority for export of the domestic range of fish products.

The State Fisheries Agency also said that in 2022, Ukraine exported 8,400 tonnes of fish, fish products and other aquatic biological resources for a total of $48.6 million. Its largest volumes were delivered to Moldova, Germany, the United States, Denmark and Lithuania.

 

Tags: #turkey #trade #fish

