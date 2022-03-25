Occupied Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant works for Ukraine's power system – Ukrhydroenergo

The Kakhovka HPP, occupied by Russian invaders, is under the operational control of PJSC Ukrhydroenergo and continues to work for the needs of the IPS of Ukraine, General Director of the company Ihor Syrota has said.

"The Kakhovka HPP is controlled by our hydropower engineers. At first, the occupying forces tried not to let the personnel go to work, but the plant management persuaded operational personnel to be allowed to work," the company's press service quoted Syrota on the website on Friday.

"Since the Kakhovka HPP is the final station in the Dnipro cascade, and now we are going through a flood, if water is not pumped through the hydroelectric units and the spillway dam, there can be very sad consequences," the head of Ukrhydroenergo said.

At the same time, he said that the company managed to quickly reconfigure work in the conditions of war, although he called its first day shocking, since battles were fought near the central office.

According to Syrota, now the company provides the generation of 8% of the electricity in its total volume, which is necessary for balancing the power system, and all hydroelectric power plants and pumped storage power plants included in its structure operate according to the dispatch schedule and fulfill their obligations to regulate the frequency and power of the country's power system.

As reported, the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was under the occupation of the Russian military on the first day of the war, then the Ministry of Energy said that communication with it was lost, and NPC Ukrenergo said that the hydroelectric power station was disconnected from the system.

A day later, the Ministry of Energy reported that the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, which had been captured by the invaders, was operating normally, and communication with it had been restored.