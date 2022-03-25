Economy

20:52 25.03.2022

Occupied Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant works for Ukraine's power system – Ukrhydroenergo

2 min read
Occupied Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant works for Ukraine's power system – Ukrhydroenergo

The Kakhovka HPP, occupied by Russian invaders, is under the operational control of PJSC Ukrhydroenergo and continues to work for the needs of the IPS of Ukraine, General Director of the company Ihor Syrota has said.

"The Kakhovka HPP is controlled by our hydropower engineers. At first, the occupying forces tried not to let the personnel go to work, but the plant management persuaded operational personnel to be allowed to work," the company's press service quoted Syrota on the website on Friday.

"Since the Kakhovka HPP is the final station in the Dnipro cascade, and now we are going through a flood, if water is not pumped through the hydroelectric units and the spillway dam, there can be very sad consequences," the head of Ukrhydroenergo said.

At the same time, he said that the company managed to quickly reconfigure work in the conditions of war, although he called its first day shocking, since battles were fought near the central office.

According to Syrota, now the company provides the generation of 8% of the electricity in its total volume, which is necessary for balancing the power system, and all hydroelectric power plants and pumped storage power plants included in its structure operate according to the dispatch schedule and fulfill their obligations to regulate the frequency and power of the country's power system.

As reported, the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was under the occupation of the Russian military on the first day of the war, then the Ministry of Energy said that communication with it was lost, and NPC Ukrenergo said that the hydroelectric power station was disconnected from the system.

A day later, the Ministry of Energy reported that the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, which had been captured by the invaders, was operating normally, and communication with it had been restored.

Tags: #electricity #ukrhydroenergo #kakhovka_area
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:04 24.03.2022
Ukrainian energy system has enough capacities, opportunities to export electricity to Europe - DTEK top manager

Ukrainian energy system has enough capacities, opportunities to export electricity to Europe - DTEK top manager

18:53 24.03.2022
Ukrainian energy system has enough capacities, opportunities to export electricity to Europe - DTEK top manager

Ukrainian energy system has enough capacities, opportunities to export electricity to Europe - DTEK top manager

11:40 21.03.2022
Connection of second high-voltage power line to Zaporizhia NPP allowed it to increase its capacity – IAEA

Connection of second high-voltage power line to Zaporizhia NPP allowed it to increase its capacity – IAEA

16:50 17.03.2022
Electricity import-export to resume after synchronization work completed with Europeans – Ukrenergo

Electricity import-export to resume after synchronization work completed with Europeans – Ukrenergo

13:06 17.03.2022
Ukraine not to raise electricity prices for households during war – Minister of Energy

Ukraine not to raise electricity prices for households during war – Minister of Energy

16:33 16.03.2022
Ukraine becomes member of Energy Union, synchronization of Ukrainian, European power systems completed – Zelensky

Ukraine becomes member of Energy Union, synchronization of Ukrainian, European power systems completed – Zelensky

16:28 15.03.2022
IAEA informs on resumption of power supply to Chornobyl NPP

IAEA informs on resumption of power supply to Chornobyl NPP

20:41 14.03.2022
Ukrenergo has enough motivated specialists to promptly restore energy infrastructure – head

Ukrenergo has enough motivated specialists to promptly restore energy infrastructure – head

13:39 14.03.2022
Almost half of Ukraine's renewable energy facilities worth almost $6 bln threatened owith destruction by Russian troops – UARE

Almost half of Ukraine's renewable energy facilities worth almost $6 bln threatened owith destruction by Russian troops – UARE

09:50 14.03.2022
Over 1,000 settlements stay without electricity in Ukraine - State Emergency Service

Over 1,000 settlements stay without electricity in Ukraine - State Emergency Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EIB transfers another EUR200 mln to Ukraine

Draft law registered in Rada on preferential imports, abolition of real estate tax in war zone

State service to begin daily monitoring prices for food, medicine, fuel

Ukraine's GDP may reduce by third from pre-war - IMF head

NBU raises limit for withdrawing cash from foreign currency accounts to UAH 100,000

LATEST

Finance Ministry funds salaries of teachers, payment for idle time to be determined by local govt

Ukraine sows 150,000 ha within sowing campaign

Metinvest transfers $500,000 to support Territorial Defense Forces of Zaporizhia

Antonov appeals to world community to financially support revival of Mriya aircraft

Ukraine working with Poland on program to build shelter for Ukrainians – ambassador

Energy Minister urges West to focus on three key areas of energy opposition to Russia

Kuleba calls on customers, businesses around world to boycott Renault Group refused to leave Russia

Special Communication Service sees no serious risk of seizure of Ukrainian IT assets by Russian military

EIB transfers another EUR200 mln to Ukraine

Draft law registered in Rada on preferential imports, abolition of real estate tax in war zone

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD