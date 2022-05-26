War in Ukraine kills at least 3,998 civilians, 4,693 injured – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 00:00 on May 25 amounted to 8,691 civilians (two days earlier some 8,533), including 3,998 killed (3,942), the office of the UN High Commissioner Human Rights Council (OHCHR) has said on Thursday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said.

According to it, this concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN data, some 1,507 men, 989 women, 99 boys and 92 girls killed, while the gender of 69 children and 1,242 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 4,693 wounded were 131 boys and 109 girls, as well as 164 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the report two days earlier, two children were killed and five more were injured.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on May 26, there were 2,122 (2,081) killed and 2,124 (2,081) injured in government-controlled territory, and 129 (128) killed and 537 (525) injured in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 1,747 (1,733) killed and 2,032 (2,013) injured.

The summary traditionally states that the increase in indicators from the previous report should not be attributed only to the cases of May 24 and 25, since during this period the office verified a number of cases from previous days.