Facts

17:59 12.06.2023

URCS delivering humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson region affected by flood caused by invaders’ explosion of Kakhovka HPP

he Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is delivering humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson region affected by flooding caused by the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) by Russian occupiers.

"We are delivering humanitarian aid to the flooded settlements of Kherson region … The people who remained there and did not have time to evacuate need the most necessary things: drinking water, food and hygiene products. Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross travel to such places in a special car and deliver the necessary humanitarian aid. Currently, aid has already been delivered to the settlements of the Chornobyl community," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

The URCS noted that they deliver humanitarian aid on special equipment, which was donated by the Czech Red Cross (Český červený kříž), and thanks to which it is possible to "get to the most inaccessible places and help those in need."

