War in Ukraine kills at least 4,183 civilians, 5,014 injured - UN

Civilian casualties since February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, until 24:00 on June 2 amounted to 9,197 civilians (the day before – 9,151), including 4,183 dead (4,169), reports the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

"The OHCHR considers that the actual figures are much higher as information is delayed from some areas of heavy fighting and many reports are still awaiting confirmation," the UN data document notes.

According to it, this applies, for example, to Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region) and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are reports of numerous civilian casualties. They are subject to further verification and are not included in the above statistics.

"The majority of civilian deaths or injuries were caused by the use of explosive devices with a wide area of effect, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, as well as rocket and air strikes," the report says.

According to confirmed UN data, 1,584 men, 1,049 women, 102 boys and 99 girls died, while the sex of 67 children and 1,282 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 5,014 injured were 141 boys and 116 girls, as well as 170 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the report the day before, four children were injured.

The OHCHR indicates that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on June 3, there were 2,253 (2,241) dead and 2,261 (2,252) injured in government-controlled territory, and 147 (147) dead and 603 (593) injured in territory controlled by the self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 1,783 (1,781) dead and 2,150 (2,137) wounded.