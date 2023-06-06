Facts

20:58 06.06.2023

Ukrainian aviation strike 10 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation strike 10 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on Facebook.

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery during the day hit nine control points, four areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, three ammunition depots, an anti-aircraft missile system, 14 enemy artillery units in firing positions and 16 other important enemy targets.

